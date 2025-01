January 14, 2025 – A serious traffic crash closed John Bragg Highway toward Murfreesboro near Murray-Kittrell Road Tuesday morning.

Drivers were directed to Old Woodbury Highway to avoid the crash scene.

The highway has since reopened. No injuries were reported.

Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Source: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

