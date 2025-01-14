OBITUARY: Joe Cecil Wakham Jr.

Joe Cecil Wakham, Jr. was born to Joe and Sandy Wakham on August 11, 1976. Growing up in Marshall Co, Tennessee, he enjoyed time on his Unc’s farm and jumping homemade bicycle ramps with the neighborhood kids and with his younger siblings, Chris (Jodi) Wakham and Robin Wakham.

He and a little girl named Anna Morgan participated in Marshall County Library’s story hour in 1980. Joe(y) and Anna had the same teacher for 2nd grade, 4th grade and various classes together throughout middle and high school. They began dating their sophomore year of high school, October 1991.

The pair attended MTSU and began planting roots in Murfreesboro. He graduated with an undergrad degree in the summer of 1998. When they married in October of 1998, he gained in-laws, Vinton and (the late) Peggy ‘PJ’ Morgan (and later Cathy Morgan), Katie (Brent) Turner and Danny (Jaime) Morgan.

Using his Business Administration degree, Joe began working for General Parts Company but decided he wanted to go back to school. While working on his Master’s, he assisted Randall Matlock with accounting and auditing. He enjoyed the challenge. With much encouragement from Randall, he decided that he should sit for the CPA exam. Joe sat for all four parts of the exam over two days and passed all four parts the first time in 2003.

He moved on to work for Jobe, Hasting & Associates. After seven years and two babies later, he finally graduated with his Master’s in December of 2008. A third baby arrived soon after. After graduation he was then hired at National Health Investors where he spent the greater part of his career on the accounting team, most recently being in the position of Vice President and Controller. On the weekends, he could always be found outside in his woods or in his shop but always with his family.

He was a wise leader to his little family, who affectionally calls themselves the WISH TEAM. The WISH TEAM Dad was an extremely proud father of Chloe, Clark, and Cole. He was a t-ball assistant coach, a chauffeur to gymnastics class, patiently sat through many ball practices and games, homeschool ceremonies, theater shows, recitals and scout ceremonies. He always had an analogy ready for the kids to help drive home a point he was making. He modeled for the children what hard work looked like and taught them to not give up. His two classic statements at home were “we put a man on the moon. We can figure this out!” and “If we are going to do it, we’re going to do it right!” Most important, he strived to point his children to the Lord.

Joe loved the Murfreesboro community by serving on the boards for Raiders for Christ, Stones River Manor, Barnabas Vision, Murfreesboro Symphony and he passionately served Borodash for 8 years.

His great joy was serving at North Boulevard Church of Christ for over 30 years. He served in the children’s ministry, taught adult Bible classes, was the 2020 Vision fundraiser chairman, led Bible study groups, grilled many burgers over the church grill, served as a deacon and as an elder.

He enjoyed loving people by praying for them. He was a man of courage and integrity. He never shied away from hard conversations and tough love. He always found a way to sprinkle witty comments and humor into most conversations. If you were ever given a nickname by Joe consider it a compliment. He also loved people by welcoming others into his home. He and Anna always enjoyed opening their home to church folks, homeschool groups, kid parties, family and neighbors. He was always ready and willing to assist with party prep, cooking or cleaning up afterward.

He served those around him best by being an example of a loyal son and brother, faithful husband and wise father.

After living out his cover page and his title page here on Earth for 48 years, Joe started Chapter One of his Great Story at 5:35 am on Sunday, January 12, 2025. Further Up and Further In.

Visitation with the Wakham family will be at North Boulevard Church of Christ on Thursday, January 16, 2025, from 3:00 until 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be at 11:00 am Friday at North Boulevard Church of Christ and burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery at 4:00 pm Friday under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

In lieu of flowers, donations can be mailed to North Boulevard Missions Fund ( 1112 N. Rutherford Blvd., Murfreesboro, TN 37130) or to Borodash (PO Box 11806, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 ).

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email