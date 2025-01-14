Grand Ole Opry Member Buck White Has Died

Buck White, patriarch of country music group The Whites, passed away on January 13, 2025, at age 94.

His family (daughters Sharon, Cheryl, Rosie and Melissa) released the following statement:

The Lord answered our prayers and took our daddy home peacefully this morning at 8:00 a.m. We are so thankful for his 94 years on this earth. He was a great Dad who taught us by example to put Jesus first always. His great loves were the Lord, our mother, his family and music. Most people will remember him not only for being a great musician and entertainer, but also for being fun-loving and full of mischief. He lived a full life and finished well.

The Whites, (collectively Buck White and daughters Sharon White-Skaggs and Cheryl White) performed together as a family act since the mid-1960s, and came to Nashville to pursue a career in music in 1971.

In the early part of the 1980s, The Whites delivered favorites like their first Top 10, “You Put The Blue In Me,” as well as “Hangin’ Around,” “Give Me Back That Old Familiar Feeling,” and “Pins And Needles,” – the latter all produced by Sharon’s husband, country and bluegrass legend Ricky Skaggs (the two married in 1981), culminating in the induction as members of the Grand Ole Opry in 1984.

The Whites, hand-picked for their involvement in the movie and soundtrack, O Brother, Where Art Thou? led to considerable industry recognition – including the greatest honor possible – a GRAMMY win in the esteemed ‘Album of the Year’ category. They also received ‘Album of the Year’ trophies from the ACM (Academy of Country Music), the Country Music Association (CMA), and the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) Awards.

Their unique blend of bluegrass, country, folk, gospel and Texas swing paired with their top-notch instrumental work and striking family harmony (on and off stage) has set them apart, entertaining and inspiring millions of listeners worldwide. Many music industry folks refer to The Whites as the “new first family of country music,” a tag line that harkens back to the musical purity of Mother Maybelle and the venerable Carter family.

The Whites celebrated 40 years as Grand Ole Opry members last March.

