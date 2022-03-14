Mr. Gregory Eugen Jones of Christiana, Tennessee, passed away Thursday, March 10. 2022, he was 55 years old.

A native of Rutherford County, he was the son of the late Amos and Nancy Katherine Underwood Jones.

Mr. Jones is survived by his sisters, Kimberly Mason of Unionville, TN, and Pam Davenport of Woodbury, TN; a niece, Wendy Petty of Murfreesboro, TN; nephews, Austin Heath of Woodbury, TN and Dustin Mason of Shelbyville, TN; and several great-nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

