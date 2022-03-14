Mr. Aaron Matthew Arsenault of Smyrna, Tennessee passed peacefully on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, he was 32 years old.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Alison Arsenault, and grandparents, Ernest & Mary Arsenault and Donald & Peggy Matthews.

He is survived by his son Viktor Arsenault; father, Steven Mark Arsenault; mother, Donna (Thomas Bausman) Jean Matthews Arsenault; brothers, Ian (Brenda) Arsenault and Ryan (Hailey) Arsenault. Nephew, Jacob Lee Taylor, Niece, Leia Skye Arsenault. Uncle Ray Matthews, Aunt Melinda Miner and cousins, David Miner, Hannah (Thomas) Brown, Leslie Miner; and many other aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Aaron loved playing, writing, performing, and listening to music, Progressive Metal specifically. He was a multi-instrumentalist, who played keyboard(piano), guitar, and drums. He loved spending time with his son, going to concerts, playing video games, helping others, telling jokes, riding his motorcycle, learning new things, repairing cars and electronics. He was never one to shy away from attention and loved brightening the room he entered. He would go out of his way to help friends or family in need, no matter what. He always put others first, and never questioned them. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him.

Funeral services will be Monday at 2:00 p.m. at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna. Burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery.

Ian and Ryan Arsenault, David Miner, Brennan Chansuthus, Wesley, and Walter Smitty will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials in memory of Aaron can be made to hungryformusic.org.

Visitation will be Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Monday from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

