Mr. James ‘Jimmy’ D. Webb of Smyrna, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 11, 2022, he was 79 years old.

A native of Counce, Tennessee, he was the son of the late Jim and Lillian Climer Webb. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Tommy Jack Webb.

He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Linda Kaye Bryant Webb; daughter, Kristin King and her husband Brennan of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Cayden and Campbell King; sisters, Ann Newell and Sue Box both of Counce, TN; along with much loving extended family and friends.

Mr. Webb was a member of LifePoint Church in Smyrna, and a former member and deacon at Smith Springs Baptist Church. He was a proud veteran, serving in the United States Army. He retired from AVCO/Textron after being employed there for over 35 years. He never met a stranger and loved to fish, work in his yard, serve at the Journey Home, and watch his grandchildren play sports. His grandchildren were his pride and joy. He loved his family and friends, but mostly he loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Funeral services will be Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna. Pastor Benny Woods and Lenny Farmer will officiate. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with military honors. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials in memory of Mr. Webb can be made to a charity of your choice.

