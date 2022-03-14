Mrs. Elsie Brooks Moore passed away peacefully at home on Friday, March 11, 2022, she was 98 years old.

As recorded in the family Bible, she was born December 3, 1923, in Glade Valley, NC.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years James Clifford Moore; her parents Frank and Della Scott Brooks; son-in-law Earl Richards; siblings Mabel McKnight, Roy Brooks, Clifford Brooks, Roxie Royall, Ruth Mitchell, and Ellen Brooks.

She is survived by her daughters Margaret Moore, Deborah Richards, Bonnie Woodruff, and her husband Tim; grandchildren Meg Ingram and her husband Thomas, Evan Richards, Brooks Woodruff, and Carty Woodruff; great-grandchildren Everett and James Ingram. She is also survived by her siblings Ruby Himmer, Louise Smith, and Bobby Brooks, in addition to many nieces and nephews.

She spent most of her life as a homemaker but later worked for Dr. Robert Hackman as his medical assistant. She was a faithful Christian and a long-time member of Belle Aire Baptist Church where she taught the Ruth Sunday School Class for decades and loved rocking babies in the nursery.

For over 60 years she was a member of Flower Growers Garden Club, and through the years she served in all offices. She greatly enjoyed growing roses, arranging flowers, and winning blue ribbons. That love of flowers led her to become a nationally accredited Master Judge allowing her to serve as a flower show judge across the state.

She was a beloved mother, grandmother, and friend; and her children call her blessed.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 16, 2022, from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Dr. Dean Sisk officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.

An online guestbook for the Moore family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/