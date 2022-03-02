Glena Ruth Blackman, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, February 28, 2022, she was 95 years old.

A native of Indianapolis, IN, she was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Florence Hickman; and great-grandchild, River Heavern.

She is survived by her daughter, Betty (Jim) Eskew of Murfreesboro; sons, Bill (Edith) Faris of Florida, and Ralph (Denise) Faris of Murfreesboro; step-daughters, Glenda (Paul) Denton of Sevierville, and Evelyn Blackman of Knoxville; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Blackman was known for her kindness and always helped anyone in need. If she loved you, she loved you unconditionally and took care of you every way she knew how to. You knew you were loved. She took great pride in her work and had an amazing work ethic. Mrs. Blackman had a deep passion for golfing. She could beat most men on the golf course and she was proud of it! She will be greatly missed by her loving family and friends.

Visitation will be Wednesday, March 2, 2022 from 3:00 – 7:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.

Funeral Services will be Thursday, March 3, 2022 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. https://www.woodfinchapel.com Burial will be in Woodlawn Memorial Park at 2:30 PM.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/