Mr. Choui Cheranichit passed away on Monday, February 28, 2022, he was 99 years old.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister.

He is survived by his children, Gen Voravong, Hank Cheranichit, and Phetsamone Sengsouvanh; thirteen grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many other family and friends.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, March 5, 2022 from 2:00-4:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be at Woodfin Memorial Chapel Sunday, March 6, 2022 at 2:00 PM. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/