Thomas Mitchell Reilly Sr. passed peacefully from this life on Sunday, February 27, 2022, with his devoted daughter Donna at his side comforting him.

He created a career in book binding and printing, retiring from Harris Press. Some of Tom’s fondest memories were made with family and friends at Percy Priest Lake. His passions were motorcycles, fast cars, and turning wrenches on anything that needed fixing or tinkering. If you asked him, he’d tell you, “Ain’t nothin’ but a thang.”

Tom leaves to remember him his best furry friend Peanut; his son Tommy Jr. (Jenn,) daughter Donna (Doug) Worley, grandson Taylor (Amanda) Bradberry, and great-granddaughter Everleigh Bradberry; brother Bill Reilly, sister Annie Martin, and brother-in-law Mike Barnard; along with dozens of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and friends, who can all attest to Tom being one-of-a-kind.

He was preceded in death by his sister Rose Barnard, sister-in-law Janice, brother-in-law Gene, mother Marjorie Covington Reilly, and father William Joseph Reilly.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, any gifts of remembrance be made in the form of a donation to Avalon Hospice.

