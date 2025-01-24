OBITUARY: George Lawrence ‘Larry’ Stephens Jr.

Mr. George Lawrence “Larry” Stephens, Jr., was born on October 18, 1937 and passed away on January 18, 2025 in Murfreesboro, TN.

He lived a life filled with service and accomplishment. Larry grew up in Monroe, LA and graduated from Neville High School, where he was a standout football player, helping lead his team to a state championship. During his high school years, he met and married Mary Kay Worley in 1961, to whom he was married almost 64 years.

Larry served honorably in the United States Air Force, specializing as a bio-environmental engineer from 1961 to 1964. He earned a degree in engineering from Louisiana Tech University and a master’s degree from Mississippi State University.

Larry began a successful career with International Paper as an executive and plant manager. His work took him and his family across the United States, including to Russellville, AR, and finally to Murfreesboro, where they settled in 1990 and he later retired.

Larry was a history enthusiast, dedicating time to genealogy and uncovering his family’s lineage. He and Kay also loved traveling the world together.

Larry is survived by his wife Kay. He also leaves behind a cherished friend whom they called their “Saturday Son,” Dan Kimball; daughter-in-law, Kimberly McFarland Stephens; sister-in-law, Judith Ann Williams; brother-in-law, Joseph S. Worley, Jr.; and nieces and nephews, Susan Chambliss, Simmons Huber, Joseph S. Worley III, and Michael W. Worley.

He was an only child and was predeceased by his parents, George Lawrence and Gladys Stephens, and his beloved son George Lawrence “Trey” Stephens III.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to First United Methodist Church, 265 W. Thompson Lane, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 or a charity of your choice in Larry’s memory.

Visitation with the family will be Monday, January 27, 2025 from 10:00 am until 11:00 am at First United Methodist Church. Funeral services will be held Monday, January 27, 2025 at 11:00 am at First United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

