OBITUARY: Stella Harriett George

Stella Harriett George, age 78, of Murfreesboro, passed away peacefully on January 20, 2025.

She was born December 4, 1946, to the late Powell and Edith Wells.

A beloved mother, sister and aunt. Stella was a Christian lady with a beautiful soul and gentle spirit who loved everyone she met. She had a passion for animals, the outdoors, reading, and sports. She spent countless hours reading her favorite books, watching sports on television, and spending time in her big backyard. Her favorite pastime was planting flowers and mowing her lawn. Stella’s love of animals was endless, as she had numerous pets growing up. Her favorite companions were dogs and horses and she was an excellent horse rider.

Stella loved the ocean and the beach. Her favorite places to travel for vacations were Panama City Beach and Gulf Shores. Her many vacations there were some of her favorite memories. Also, Stella was a sport enthusiast, she loved playing softball and was a devoted fan of the Lady Vols. In her youth, her red Mustang was her pride and joy, symbolizing her spirited and adventurous nature. Stella was a very hard worker. She worked for Nissan for 27 years to provide for her children. Everyone Stella worked with adored her and her gentle nature. She truly was an angel from Heaven on this Earth.

In addition to her parents, Stella was preceded in death by her brothers, Perry Wells, Harold Wells, First Sergeant Tandy Wells, and her ex-husband, Thomas L. George.

Those left to cherish Stella’s memory are her children, Shelley George and Donnie Lee George (Steven Abbott); brother, Danny Wells (Pat); and sister, Frances Mangrum; sisters-in-law, Juanita Ligon and Marie Barrett; numerous nieces and nephews; and her cherished and much loved nurse, Chanel Person.

A Funeral Service will be 12:00 PM Tuesday, January 28, 2025, with Jim Taylor officiating. Burial will follow at Buford Family Cemetery with Timmy Wells, Derek Taylor, Jeff Boone, Scott Barber, Shane Wells and Lee George serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends on Monday, January 27, 2025, from 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM and one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

