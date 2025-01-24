OBITUARY: Gary Melvin Robinson

Gary Melvin Robinson, age 73, passed away on January 22, 2025 at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

He was born in Nashville and a resident of Rutherford County.

Gary served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He loved his country and after retiring he volunteered with disabled veterans. Gary was a member of the VVA Chapter 1089 and an active member of the Fosterville Baptist Church.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, George Robinson and Marjorie Faulkner Robinson.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Darlene Prince Robinson; children, Trina (Steve) Click, Nick (Kristi) Robinson, Amber (Roscoe) Williams, Megan (Derek) Milner; brothers, Danny and Jerry Robinson and sisters, Anna White and Penny Meek; and grandchildren, Alec Williams, Drake Williams, Ashley Click, Allison Click, Robinson Rhodes Milner.

Visitation will be 4:00-8:00 PM, Sunday, January 26, 2025 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 2:00 PM, Monday, January 27, 2025 at Jennings and Ayers with Donny Frensley officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

