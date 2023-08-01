OBITUARY: Geneva Hill Patton

Mrs. Geneva Hill Patton, age 87, of Lascassas, Tennessee passed away on Friday, July 28, 2023.

She was born in Lascassas to the late Fonnie B and Minnie Richards Hill.

Mrs. Patton was a faithful member of Wards Grove Baptist Church. She worked at the Auburtown Shirt Factory until its closing and was most known for cooking breakfast at Brown’s Store. Mrs. Patton was an Avon Representative for many years. She loved her family and friends and will dearly be missed by all who knew her.

Mrs. Patton is survived by her children, Willie Patton and his wife Sara, Thelma Patton and her fiancé Cliff Love, and Lonnie Patton; four grandchildren, Cody Patton, Joshua Patton, Amanda Patton, and Matthew “Bert” Patton; one great-grandchild, Wesley Patton; and niece, Delia Hamilton.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Herbert B Hill.

Graveside services will take place Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 10:00 am in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/