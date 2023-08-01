OBITUARY: Victoria ‘Vickie’ Lopez

Victoria “Vickie” Lopez, age 50, passed away on Friday, July 28th, 2023.

She was born in Walla Walla, Washington to Robert Arthur Hagar and Linda Harmon.

She is survived by her children, Javier Mora, Ruben Aguayo-Hagar (Melissa), Josh Mora-Hagar (Stefanee), Cristian Mora-Hagar, Katie Mora-Williams (Cody), Gabriel Mora-Hagar (Makenzie), Devin Mora-Hagar, and Makayla Lopez; grandchildren Maddox, Ezekiel, Christopher, and Evelynn; siblings, Tina Mota (Eduardo), Todd Hagar, and Roberta Hagar; her parents Robert Hagar (Phyllis), and Linda Harmon (Tony Fuller); the father of her children Gabriel Mora (Marisola); and many nieces and nephews.

Vickie was loved by all the people that knew her. She was known for her passion of helping others as a translator for immigrants in healthcare. She taught ESL classes and loved volunteering. Vickie had a love for animals so deep that she would try to save any animal, from a rabbit to a squirrel to a skunk.

Some of her hobbies included dancing, cooking, completing diamond paintings and listening to Dolly Parton and Madonna. She will always be remembered for how she cared for others during her life.

She is proceeded in death by her son Jesse Mora-Hagar.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, August 5th, 2023, from 2:00 pm-3:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 5th, 2023, at 3:00 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

For those that come to celebrate Vickie’s life, the family asks them to wear bright colors.

