Gary Lane Campbell, age 56, passed away on January 1, 2022 at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

Gary was a truck driver with XPO Logistics. Gary was a native of Davidson County and lived in the Rockvale community.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Christine Campbell; and brother Jerry Campbell.

He is survived by his wife, Melinda Kay Campbell; sons, Curtis Lane Campbell, Gary Thomas, and wife Deana Campbell, and Brendon Lee Campbell; brother, Timmy Campbell; sisters, Penny, Eva, Judy, and Sandra.

The visitation with family will be from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

The funeral service for Gary will follow the visitation at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Jennings & Ayers with John Shepherd officiating. Burial will follow in the Leoni Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.