Mary F. Casey, age 94, passed away December 30, 2021 at Creekside in Murfreesboro.

She was born in Lynwood, NY, and taught piano.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Caesar Fastiggi and Antoinette Zuzins Fastiggi; and husband, John D. Casey.

She is survived by her sons, Patrick Casey, John Casey; daughters, Karen Merritt, Cindy Hill; and grandchildren, Casey Merritt and Marilyn Merritt.

Burial will be in Lauderdale Memorial Park in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.