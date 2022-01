Paul Arthur Mooney, Jr., age 73 of Murfreesboro, TN, a long time employee of the GM Spring Hill Manufacturing Plant, passed away on December 29, 2021.

He was born in St. Louis, MO to the late Paul Arthur Mooney, Sr., and Adele Cecile Holstein Mooney.

Mr. Mooney is survived by his son, Danny Klages; brother, Terry Mooney; and sisters, Joan Marchlewski, Paulette Kildow, and Patricia Martin.

