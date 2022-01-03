Debra (Debbie) L. Toombs, age 63, passed away on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at NHC.

She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and worked for Adams Place in housekeeping. Debra attended Science Hill Church of Christ.

Debra was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth Toombs and Dorothy Jean Watson; stepfather, Mack Edward Watson; brother, Phillip Toombs, and sister, Ginger Diane Toombs; and nephew, Randy Toombs.

She is survived by sisters, Denese Perry, Rosie Toombs, and Barbara Bowman; also survived by two nieces, one nephew, and one great-nephew.

The visitation with family will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, January 3, 2022 at Jennings & Ayers. The funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Jennings & Ayers with Bud Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.