Sunday, January 2nd

Final Score: 34-3

The Titans (11-5) win the AFC South for the second year in a row which has never been done in franchise history.

Ryan Tannehill played another efficient game throwing for 120 yards and 2 touchdowns against his former team. D’Onta Foreman continues to step in for the injured running back Derrick Henry posting a stat line of 26 carries, 132 yards and a rushing touchdown.

A theme this season for the Titans has been having players step up to replace key players on the roster. They have played an NFL record 88 players. So far head coach Mike Vrabel has found a way to put the right guys on the field and has gone 5-3 since Henry and Julio Jones have missed significant time.

Tennessee’s defense stopped the Dolphins (8-8) from gaining any offensive momentum. Elijah Molden and David Long Jr. were responsible for turnovers. Tua Tagovailoa was sacked 4 times and did not throw a touchdown. Miami was on a 7 game winning streak until this loss.

With this victory, they also put themselves at the top of the entire AFC. If the Titans win next week against the Texans (4-11) they will have a bye in the first round of the playoffs and will host a playoff game guaranteed.