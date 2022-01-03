Each week, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities.

Today’s photo is of the Oakland Patriots basketball team.

The Oakland Patriots boys team traveled to Russellville, KY on December 28-29. The boys defeated Russellville High School, in a 95-66 game, to become Roy’s Bar-B-Que/First Southern National Bank 2021 Holiday Classic Champions.