OBITUARY: Frederick ‘Rick’ Paul Clayton Jr.

Frederick “Rick” Paul Clayton, Jr. passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022 in Blountville, TN, he was 84 years old.

He was born in Barrington, New Jersey and was a resident of Rutherford County.

He loved flying his whole life and was an active pilot at MBT for as long as he was able. He had a kind and giving spirit and would always help anyone in need.

Rick was preceded in death by his parents, Lois G. Clayton and Frederick Paul Clayton, Sr.; wife, Barbara Jones Clayton; and brother, Mike Clayton.

He is survived by son, Frederick Paul Clayton, III of Johnson City, TN; daughters, Lois Malone and Lynn Treadway both of Destin, FL; and grandchildren, Ian and Grayson Clayton, Pierce Malone and Miranda and Trinity Treadway.

Visitation will be 12:00 PM until time of chapel service at 2:00 PM, Sunday, November 13, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

