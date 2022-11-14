OBITUARY: Oi Wa Chan

Mrs. Oi Wa Chan of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, she was 53 years old.

She was born in China to the late Yi Mu Chan and Zhu Ying Zhang.

Mrs. Chan was an account manager for a local restaurant. She was very kind and thoughtful of others. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Mrs. Chan is survived by her husband, Zi Li Pan; son, Jason Pan and his wife Yile Cen all of Murfreesboro; four brothers; one sister; and many nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Chan will be buried at Eternal Sunset Memorial Park and Cemetery in LaFayette Township, NJ.

田纳西州默弗里斯伯勒市 53 岁的 Oi Wa Chan 夫人于 2022 年 11 月 9 日星期三去世。她出生于中国，生于已故的 Yi Mu Chan 和 Zhu Ying Zhang。 陈女士是当地一家餐馆的客户经理。 她很善良，也很为他人着想。 所有认识她的人都会想念她。

潘太太的丈夫是潘子礼； 儿子、Jason Pan 和他的妻子 Yile Cen 都在默弗里斯伯勒； 四兄弟； 一个姐姐; 和许多侄女和侄子。

潘夫人将被安葬在新泽西州拉法叶镇的永恒日落纪念公园和公墓。