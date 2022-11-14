OBITUARY: Thomas Lee Adams

Thomas Lee Adams, age 79, passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at his residence.

He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and served in the United States Army.

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, Cornelia Maze and John Adams; wife, Virginia Freeman Adams; daughter, Anita Adams; and brother, James W. Adams.

He is survived by cousins, Wayne and Vivian Walters; nephew, James Adams, Jr.; and several nieces.

Graveside service will be 11:00 AM, Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Evergreen Cemetery with family officiating.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

