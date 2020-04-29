Frank Morriss Fly passed away on April 28, 2020 following an extended illness. He was the son of the late Jasper Eugene Fly and Mary Ruth Fite Fly. He was proceeded in death by brother, Claude Fly. He is survived by wife, Suzanne Williams, brothers Dr. Mark Fly of Knoxville, Tennessee and Joe Fly of Columbia, Tennessee, nephews, Randy Fly, Pat Fly, Nicholas Fly, Bryce Fly, Austin Fly and Nathan Fly, niece Sarah Fly, and his two best buddies Alex Bahn and Jack Figueroa who brought so much joy to his life.

Frank was born on December 30, 1945 in Columbia, Tennessee. He was a lifelong member of Mt. Nebo United Methodist Church. He was a graduate of Columbia Central High School (where he served as Class President and played guard on the basketball team), Middle Tennessee State University and the University of Tennessee College of Law. Frank practiced law in Murfreesboro for 47 years and was the founding partner of the law firm, Bulloch, Fly, Hornsby & Evans.

Frank grew up on his family farm on the Duck River in Maury County, Tennessee. He spent his childhood exploring the woods on the farm and playing countless games of basketball and baseball with his brothers, cousins and friends.

Frank was an accomplished tennis player, having won the Knoxville City Championship and several other tournaments. He was proud of having taught numerous students through private lessons and clinics. Prior to his illness, he enjoyed playing with his “Five O Clock Gang” tennis group.

Frank also spent many hours hiking, biking and kayaking with his brother, Mark and his friend, Dr. Harold Akin. He and Suzanne traveled extensively in Mexico, Central America and South America where he got to do what he loved best, traipsing through the jungle and exploring Mayan ruins.

Frank loved his historic home, Farmington, and enjoyed nothing more than giving a tour of the house to any visitors who stopped by. Most Saturday mornings he could be found working on various projects in the workshop behind the house with his great and loyal friends, Buck Bingham and Raul Garrido, and riding his tractor while sporting his favorite “farm hat.”

Frank devoted many hours of his law career to environmental causes, including the fight to save his beloved Duck River, the most biologically diverse river in North America, from being dammed up. A fight he proudly won. He was named Conservationist of the Year in the United States in 1986.

Frank was a hardworking, loyal and devoted son, brother, uncle, husband and friend. He was a fierce advocate for his clients and a mentor to many young lawyers. He will be missed beyond words by Suzanne, his family and friends.

The family would like to thank the caregivers who helped bring him comfort in his last few years, as well as the many friends who called and visited during his illness.

“For I consider that the sufferings of this present time are not worthy to be compared with the glory which shall be revealed in us.” (Romans 8:18)

The family request donations be made to Mt. Nebo Cemetery c/o Carol Baker, P.O. Box 324, Williamsport, Tennessee 38487.

A private burial will be held at Mt. Nebo Cemetery. Due to the current circumstances, a memorial service to honor his life will be held at a later date.