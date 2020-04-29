Ona L. Mears, age 75, passed away April 28, 2020 at Alive Hospice Facility. She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford and retired from Samsonite.

Ona was preceded in death by her parents, James W. and Susie Harrell Wallace; brother, Buddy Wallace; and sister, Sue Wallace Shirley. She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Philip Mears and numerous family members.

In consideration for the health and safety of family and friends, there will be a private funeral service with burial in Evergreen Cemetery with Edward Odom officiating.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422.