Murfreesboro Athletic Club, located at 710 Memorial Blvd #120, is opening Friday, May 1st, 2020 at 10:00 am.

“We are very excited for the opportunity to open our doors to you, our loyal members – we have sincerely missed you! It is of the utmost importance that we work together to maintain good health and personal safety in order to remain open for business. Thank you for your patronage and for respecting and cooperating with these guidelines to keep your Athletic Club operating safely,” a statement from the Athletic Club reads.

In addition to strict adherence to CDC guidelines, the State recommends gyms and fitness/exercise facilities put into place an assortment of measures to protect consumers and employees. Murfreesboro Athletic Club is implementing the following safety protocols in an effort to reduce the health risks for you, other members and our staff.

Here’s What Murfreesboro Athletic Club is Doing:

Regular Cleaning of Facility Including Disinfecting High-Touch Surfaces.

PPE for All Staff: All staff will wear masks and gloves.

All staff will wear masks and gloves. No Contact Entry/Exit: To help us maintain our safety protocols, we will maintain a single entry/exit point with either doors propped open or staffed so you do not need to contact doors.

To help us maintain our safety protocols, we will maintain a single entry/exit point with either doors propped open or staffed so you do not need to contact doors. Regular Temperature Checks: Staff will receive temperature checks before being allowed to start their work shift. Members will be asked to receive temperature check and/or minimally answer health screening questions.

Staff will receive temperature checks before being allowed to start their work shift. Members will be asked to receive temperature check and/or minimally answer health screening questions. Self-Scan: Members will be asked to self-scan to allow for limited contact entry.

Members will be asked to self-scan to allow for limited contact entry. Adjusting Equipment Layout/Restrict Access to Some Equipment: All open areas inside the facility have been evaluated and redesigned where possible to help ensure social distancing of six feet between members.

All open areas inside the facility have been evaluated and redesigned where possible to help ensure social distancing of six feet between members. Posting Signs Encouraging Social Distancing: Signage will be placed prominently throughout the facility to drive awareness of this requirement.

Signage will be placed prominently throughout the facility to drive awareness of this requirement. Limiting Occupancy to 50% of Capacity

Limiting Operating Hours

Temporarily Closing Showers, Lockers, Changing Area, Sauna, Tanning Beds, Basketball & Racquetball and Other Group Congregating Areas (as applicable) until further notice.

(as applicable) until further notice. No Group Fitness Classes And Small Group Training until further notice

until further notice No Playroom Services until further notice

Guidelines For Murfreesboro Athletic Club Visitors: