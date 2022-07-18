OBITUARY: Francis ‘Frank’ Leonard Hill

Mr. Francis “Frank” Leonard Hill, age 95, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022.

He was born in LaVergne, TN to the late Thomas R. and Kathleen Charlton Hill.

Mr. Hill was a 1944 graduate of Central High School. He then proudly served his country in the United States Army Air Corps during World War II. Mr. Hill earned his bachelor’s degree from Middle Tennessee State College. He worked for Commerce Union Bank in several capacities before retiring as Vice President. Mr. Hill was a faithful member of North Boulevard Church of Christ where he was involved with Meals on Wheels.

Mr. Hill is survived by his wife of 55 years, Lorene Craddock Hill; daughter, Elise Simmons and her husband Jason; grandchildren, Carrie Simmons and John Thomas Simmons; and a host of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Thomas Hill, Mary Latane, Margaret Latane, Kathleen “Tina” Montgomery, and John Hill.

For those who wish, memorials may be made to North Boulevard Church of Christ Meals on Wheels, 1112 N Rutherford Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37130.

Visitation with the family will be Monday, July 18, 2022 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at 10:00 am at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

