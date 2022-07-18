6 Live Shows to Check out this Week- July 18, 2022

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: July 18 – July 24, 2022.

Josh Groban

Tuesday, July 19, 7 pm

FirstBank Amphitheater, 4525 Graystone Quarry Lane, Franklin

Josh Groban brings his Harmony Summer 2022 tour to FirstBank Amphitheater this week with special guest, the legendary New Orleans Preservation Hall Jazz Band.

“After far too long feeling torn away from my favorite part of my musical life, live performance, it is with huge excitement and gratitude to announce that I’ll be back doing what I do best and love most with the Harmony Tour,” says Groban in a statement. “It will be more than a concert for me…it will be a celebration of connection with my friends, fans and colleagues who have been my anchors during the last couple of years and during the course of my career. I hope you’ll join us for these beautiful nights of music.”

Buy tickets here.

Johnny Meyer & Mo Pitney

Wednesday, July 20, 8 pm

Station Inn, 402 12th Avenue S, Nashville

The Station Inn has a rich history of performances for the last 40 years. Located in the Gulch, all shows are first-come, first-serve tickets. This week you can see Mo Pitney and Johnny Meyer.

Find more information here.

Norah Jones

Wednesday, July 20, 7:30 pm

Ascend Amphitheater,310 1st Avenue South, Nashville

Norah Jones is celebrating the 20th anniversary of her debut album “Come Away with Me” with a tour stopping in Nashville this week. Special guests will be Regina Spektor.

Buy tickets here.

Rubiks Groove

Friday, July 22, 8 pm

Assembly Skydeck, 5055 Broadway Place, Nashville

It’s your favorite local cover band Rubiks Groove playing the best of the 80s, 90s, and more.

Buy tickets here.

Bluegrass Along the Harpeth

Friday, July 20, 6 pm

Downtown Franklin, Franklin

The free bluegrass festival honors Franklin’s own Grand Ole Opry stars Sam and Kirk McGee. Bluegrass Along the Harpeth is organized and operated by old time musicians and dancers. It’s their love for the music and its preservation that make this festival special and a not-to-be-missed event every year.

Jackson Bruck & The Dukes of Hume

Friday, July 22, 9 pm

The Basement, 1604 8th Avenue South, Nashville

See local artists Jackson Bruck and the Dukes of Hume along with Jake Burman & Co.

Buy tickets here.