New Music for You this Week – July 18, 2022

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore their music.

Ty Herndon – “Til We Get There”

Ty Herndon is reclaiming his story and revealing his truth with the release of his long-awaited, critically acclaimed forthcoming project JACOB. “This album is about the power we all have to change our endings. The last two years have been a journey like none other for me, and I’m looking forward to sharing some new truths with listeners and reminding them that we have it within us to turn our greatest challenges into our greatest triumphs,” said Herndon. “Besides that, it’s just some damn good music.

Take a listen here.

Lera Lynn- Something More Than Love

Lera Lynn’s anticipated new album, Something More Than Love, is out now.

Produced and largely performed by Lynn and her partner Todd Lombardo (Kacey Musgraves, Donovan Woods, Kathleen Edwards), Something More Than Love was written following the birth of Lynn and Lombardo’s first child during the early months of the pandemic. Across these eleven tracks, Lynn chronicles this newfound experience—processing her intimate self-reflections and transforming them into an album that highlights universal themes of renewal, interconnectedness, surrender and sacrifice.

Corey Kent – “Wild as Her”

2022 is already proving to be a standout year for Corey. His debut single, “Wild As Her,” recently landed Corey his first-ever entry into the Billboard Hot 100 after exploding on the streaming platforms with nearly 70 million streams in just 4 months. In celebration of today’s news, Kent has released a new “Wild As Her” duet with Carter Faith.

Take a listen here.

Hilary Scott, For King & Country- “For God is With Us”

FOR KING + COUNTRY is pleased to announce a brand new recording of their #1 hit single, “For God Is With Us,” featuring Hillary Scott of the multi-Platinum band Lady A.

Says the Smallbones of their collaboration with Scott, “Both living in Nashville, naturally, we’ve rubbed shoulders over the years and have sensed a kindred spirit; but to go into the studio together and to have her light-filled soul and magnificent voice bring the song to a whole new level was everything you’d hope a collaboration could be — not to mention the fact that the experience fast tracked us all to becoming dear friends and form a supergroup ‘For King + Lady’, if only for one song :).”

Take a listen here.

Kelsea Ballerini – “Love is a Cowboy”

Kelsea Ballerini has surprised fans with the announcement of her anxiously awaited fourth studio album, and one of the year’s most anticipated country albums, SUBJECT TO CHANGE. Ahead of the new album release, she just shared new song and music video “LOVE IS A COWBOY.”

Take a listen here.

Steve Moakler – “Numbered”

Steve Moakler has released the 3rd track off his 7th forthcoming studio album, Make A Little Room. “The idea for this song came to me one night when I found myself rushing through reading my boys a bedtime story… I was kinda hit with this conviction that these days are gonna be gone before I know it and that I want to soak ‘em up while I can,” Steve shared exclusively with Taste of Country. “The word “Numbered” came to my mind as I realized that was true for so much of life. It’s gonna be the last track on the album because it feels to me like the kind of song that credits could roll over at the end of a movie.”

Take a listen here.

Alana Springsteen – History of Breaking Up (Part Two)

Alana Springsteen has released the second installment of her heart-opening independent EP, HISTORY OF BREAKING UP (PART TWO). Available now on all streaming platforms and digital retailers.

“When I look back on where I was as I was writing the songs for HISTORY OF BREAKING UP (PART ONE) and then look at where I am now, it’s all a little surreal,” Springsteen admits. “This project started out as a way for me to find some peace and healing through the heartbreak, but it’s given me so much more: I’ve found a community of the most amazing fans who’ve helped me — and each other — to feel a little less alone. If PART ONE set the bar for me, I truly believe PART TWO raises it.”

Take a listen here.

CHLSY- “555”

Nashville rock group CHLSY is set to release a new single, titled “555,” this Friday from their forthcoming EP Quantum Entanglement, due out September 9.

The alt/rock trio, CHLSY, is made up of frontwoman Chelsea Gilliland, bassist Sean Swanson and drummer Sawyer Dodds, all of which had a hand in writing and producing the new single “555,” alongside musician Jon Ezzo.

Kirk Fletcher – “Heartache by the Pound”

Blues guitarist/singer-songwriter Kirk Fletcher released the title track from his long awaited seventh studio album, “Heartache By The Pound,” out Friday, July 29.

“My family is from Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and I remember visiting them as a kid,” he goes on. “My uncle would play Little Milton and Bobby ‘Blue’ Bland. Everyone felt good. The song has the feeling of a summer barbeque in the South. Blues music comforts you. We all go through heartache, but we have people like myself who make music to help us through.”

Take a listen here.

The Jolly String Quartet – Vintage Revival

Local band The Jolly String Quartet has just released their first full album called Vintage Revival. This project is a rekindling of ten of their favorite hymns and worship songs reimagined through genres like folk and blues.

Take a listen here.