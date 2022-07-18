OBITUARY: Gail Kathleen Schmidt Butler

Mrs. Gail Kathleen Schmidt Butler passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, July 15, 2022.

Gail was born in the Panama Canal Zone on August 11, 1939, to CWO Erwin and Lila Schmidt.

Gail is survived by her husband Henry, her two sons King (Stephanie) and Charles, brother Jack (Rose), and five grandchildren Mary (Nick), Taylor, Hank, Charlie, and Sara.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother Erwin.

Gail grew up in San Angelo, TX, and attended the University of Texas. She met Henry in San Antonio on a blind date arranged by Dr. Bryan Bell on July 5, 1964. They married 33 days later on August 6, 1964. The marriage has happily endured for 58 years.

Gail loved her family, friends, and the many fur babies which were blessed to have her as their mom. She was a member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church since the family returned to Murfreesboro in 1977. Gail was a great cook who loved caramels, any book written by Louise Penny, veterinary TV shows, traveling, and beautiful clothes. She did not love vainglorious individuals, mendacity, or anyone who disparaged the state of Texas.

As a four-time cancer survivor, you will not find anyone tougher than Gail. Her tremendous spirit and tenacity in the face of pain serves as an inspiration to everyone who knew and loved her. While her ability to enjoy some of life’s simple pleasures was greatly restricted in her later years, she did not complain and always had a smile for her friends and family. That spirit will live on in our memories. She will be greatly missed.

Visitation will be held at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Murfreesboro on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at 9 am followed by a memorial service at 11 am with the Rev. Dr. Kristine Blaess officiating. A reception will be held immediately following the service in the Parish Hall at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests you make a donation to Gail’s favorite charity, the Beesley Animal Foundation, or a charity of your choice.

