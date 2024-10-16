OBITUARY: Ezekiel Magnus Rigsby ‘Zeke’

Ezekiel Magnus Rigsby “Zeke” passed from this life on October 13, 2024, while in the loving arms of his mom and dad.

Born on September 19, 2021, to Russell and Abby Rigsby, Zeke was a miracle child who brought joy to everyone he met. He enjoyed his three precious years of life surrounded by his brothers, Slade and Axel, and the loving care of his parents, grandparents, North Boulevard church family, and the wonderful team at Special Kids.

Visitation will be Sunday, October 20, 2024, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM with the memorial service to follow at 3:00 PM at North Boulevard Church of Christ East Murfreesboro 1112 N Rutherford Blvd., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. A graveside service will follow at Simpson Cemetery in Eagleville, TN. A repast for the family will be hosted by North Boulevard West Campus 4950 Burnt Knob Rd.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Special Kids 2132 E Main St, Murfreesboro, TN. For online donations, click the link here. Or visit tinyurl.com/ZekeRigsby

An online guestbook is available for the Rigsby family at www.woodfinchapel.com

