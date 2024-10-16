OBITUARY: Zelma Lucille Ivey Travis

Zelma Lucille Ivey Travis, age 84, passed away on Sunday, October 13th, 2024, at her residence in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

A native of Williamson County, Tennessee, she was the daughter of the late James William Ivey, Sr., and the late Robbie Alma Bennett.

She retired from the Whirlpool Corporation. She was of the Baptist faith and read her Bible each morning. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, crocheting, fishing, and loved to work crossword puzzle books. She was an amazing cook and was an excellent homemaker. She especially loved spending time with her numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant son, Frank D Harden, III; brothers, Larry, and Herbert Ivey; first husband, Frank D Harden Jr.; second husband, Wayne Travis; and numerous aunts and uncles.

She is survived by her son, Bruce Harden; daughters, Lavonda Harden, and Christy Casucci; brothers, James (Loretta) Ivey Jr. and Robert Ivey; sister, Betty Jean (Paul) McDonald; 11 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, October 19th, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. with Bobby Bennett officiating. Burial will follow at Cool Springs Cemetery. Visitation on Friday from 4:00 to 8:00 PM and after 11:00 AM on Saturday all at the funeral home. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email