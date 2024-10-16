City of La Vergne Hiring for Multiple Positions

The City of La Vergne is hiring for multiple positions. Open positions include patrol officer, emergency communications specialist, water laborer II, sewer laborer II, meter reading/leak detection technician.

Learn more and apply here.

Patrol Officer

Details:

Starting Pay $24.66/hr

$8-10K Sign on Bonus, depending on eligibility, certification and grant fund availability

Employer Paid Benefits

Up to 8% Retirement

Dispatch – Emergency Communications Specialist

Starting Pay: $22.02/Hour

Employer Paid Benefits

Up to 8% Retirement

Water Laboror II

Starting Pay: $19.66/Hour

Employer Paid Benefits

Up to 8% Retirement

Sewer Laborer II

Starting Pay: $19.66/Hour

Employer Paid Benefits

Up to 8% Retirement

Meter Reading/Leak Detection Technician

Starting Pay: $19.66/Hour

Employer Paid Benefits

Up to 8% Retirement

