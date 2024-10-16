City of La Vergne Hiring for Multiple Positions

By
Andrea Hinds
-
0
48

The City of La Vergne is hiring for multiple positions. Open positions include patrol officer, emergency communications specialist, water laborer II, sewer laborer II, meter reading/leak detection technician.

Learn more and apply here.

Patrol Officer
Details:
Starting Pay $24.66/hr
$8-10K Sign on Bonus, depending on eligibility, certification and grant fund availability
Employer Paid Benefits
Up to 8% Retirement

Dispatch – Emergency Communications Specialist
Starting Pay: $22.02/Hour
Employer Paid Benefits
Up to 8% Retirement

Water Laboror II
Starting Pay: $19.66/Hour
Employer Paid Benefits
Up to 8% Retirement

Sewer Laborer II
Starting Pay: $19.66/Hour
Employer Paid Benefits
Up to 8% Retirement

Meter Reading/Leak Detection Technician
Starting Pay: $19.66/Hour
Employer Paid Benefits
Up to 8% Retirement

 

 

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here