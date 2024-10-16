City of La Vergne Hiring for Multiple Positions

The City of La Vergne is hiring for multiple positions. Open positions include patrol officer, emergency communications specialist, water laborer II, sewer laborer II, meter reading/leak detection technician.
Learn more and apply here.
Patrol Officer
Details:
Starting Pay $24.66/hr
$8-10K Sign on Bonus, depending on eligibility, certification and grant fund availability
Employer Paid Benefits
Up to 8% Retirement
Dispatch – Emergency Communications Specialist
Starting Pay: $22.02/Hour
Employer Paid Benefits
Up to 8% Retirement
Water Laboror II
Starting Pay: $19.66/Hour
Employer Paid Benefits
Up to 8% Retirement
Sewer Laborer II
Starting Pay: $19.66/Hour
Employer Paid Benefits
Up to 8% Retirement
Meter Reading/Leak Detection Technician
Starting Pay: $19.66/Hour
Employer Paid Benefits
Up to 8% Retirement
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!