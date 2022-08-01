Monday, August 1, 2022
Obituaries

OBITUARY: Ellen Fay Jones

Ellen Fay Jones of Shelbyville, Tennessee formerly of Smyrna passed away on  Friday, July 29, 2022, she was 76 years old.

She was a native of La Vergne and was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Jones; her parents, Gracie Jones and Margaret Pomeroy Jones; children, John Stanley and Sherman Edward Stanley.

Mrs. Jones was a member of First Free Methodist Church in Smyrna and was retired from Tridon Industries.

She is survived by her children, Cathey Frazor, Mitzy Jones; grandchildren, Justin Frazor. Michael Maples. Tiffany Stanley, Crystal Madeline, Derek Stanley, David Stanley; 8 great-grandchildren; brother, Alvin Thomas Jones; sister, Linda Allen and husband David.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 11:00 AM until funeral service at 1:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. www.woodfinchapel.com

 

