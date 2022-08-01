OBITUARY: Randall Keith Jones

Randall Keith Jones entered this world on December 8th, 1954. He was welcomed into his heavenly father’s loving arms on Thursday, July 28th, 2022. He was born in Highland Park, MI to CD Jones and Charlotte Torango.

Randy is survived by his wife, Renae Jones of Murfreesboro, TN; sons, Craig Jones and his wife Angela of Franklin, TN; Bryan Jones and his wife Abby of Smyrna, TN, Jason Jones of Nashville, TN; beloved dog Brody; sister Michelle Wynn and her husband Travis; brothers, Danny Jones and his wife Dava, Kenny Jones and his wife Lori and several cousins. Step-dad, Robert Torango and Bobbie Jean of Dickson, TN; Grandchildren Kaya Jones, Kian Jones, and Ryker Jones.

Randy was preceded in death by his daughter Stephanie Jones; Parents CD Jones and Charlotte Torango; Grandparents Horace and Audrey Jones, Miller Rose and Velma; Brother Kevin Jones; Sister Kimberly Jones; Uncle Wes and Aunt Shirley Husa. Randy was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, and friend. He will be dearly missed. His love for God, family and friends, and his country were exemplary.

Randy first enlisted in the summer of 1973. He earned his commission from the ROTC program at Arizona State University in 1978. He served as a missile officer at McConnell AFB from 1979-1981 for the Titan 2 ICBM. Randy became a C130 Navigator from 1982 until his retirement in September of 2010. Randy served as the Operations Group Commander of the 118th AW in Nashville, TN, from July 1998 – May 2006. Randy finished his career as the Air Commander/ Vice Wing Commander of the 118 AW Nashville TN from May 2006 – September 2010.

Randy served in multiple deployments supporting named operations, including Desert Shield, Desert Storm, Operation Enduring Freedom, Operation Iraqi Freedom, and many individual operations worldwide, including Bosnia, Rwanda, and several central and south American countries. Among numerous awards and decorations, he earned the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal with two bronze oak leaf clusters, and Air Medal with a bronze oak leaf cluster.

Visitation with the family will be on Monday, August 1st, 2022 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Tuesday, August 2nd, from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. at Fellowship United Methodist, 2511 New Salem Highway, Murfreesboro, TN 37128.

The celebration of life will be held Tuesday, August 2nd, 2022, starting at 11 a.m. at Fellowship United Methodist Church, 2511 New Salem Highway, Murfreesboro, Tennessee, 37128. Trey Carey, Mack Strange, and Don Morris will officiate. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Friends and family are invited. www.woodfinchapel.com

