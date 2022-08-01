OBITUARY: Louise Cothran McLain

Mrs. Louise Cothran McLain went home to Jesus on Saturday, July 30, 2022, she was 100 years old.

A native and lifelong resident of Rutherford County, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Benjamin and Alice Puckett Cothran of Eagleville.

She was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-six years, Thomas Jackson McLain; brother, John B. Cothran; and sisters, Elaine Hayes and Maye Ralston.

Mrs. McLain is survived by son Douglas and wife Angie of Jamestown, TN; son, David and wife Vicki of Bellingham, WA; step-grandsons, Steven and Jason McCoy; five step-great-grandchildren; niece Nancy Ogles; nephew Wayne Ralston; and nephews Larry, Rodney and Joe Hayes.

She was secretary to the Personnel Director at the VA Hospital during World War II. She was a graduate of Eagleville High School and Murfreesboro Business College. She was a devoted mother, homemaker, and longtime member of First Baptist Church. Jesus Christ is her Lord, Savior, and Master. Her favorite gospel hymn is “How Great Thou Art!” by George Beverly Shea (www.youtube.com/watch?v=1ujca6uNIH4).

Funeral services for Louise Cothran McLain, age 100, who went home to Jesus on July 30, 2022 will be held at Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 with Rev. Phil Potratz officiating. Burial will be at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

Visitation for the family members will be from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. and for the public and family members will be from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422.

