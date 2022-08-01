Monday, August 1, 2022
Crime

Driver Facing Charges for Saturday Fatal Crash on Memorial Blvd.; the Deceased Victim Identified

Photo submitted by Murfreesboro Police Department

Robert Ryder
Photo submitted by Murfreesboro Police Department

A 33-year-old man is facing vehicular homicide charges after allegedly causing a two-vehicle wreck that claimed one person’s life. Fatal Accident Crash Team (F.A.C.T.) investigators believe the man may have been drinking and speeding prior to the fatal crash on Saturday, July 30. Robert Ryder, of Murfreesboro, was charged with one count of vehicular homicide.

Brittany Cole, 30, of Murfreesboro, died in the 2:30 a.m. crash.

The preliminary investigation shows Ryder was traveling north on Memorial in his 2017 Toyota Tundra and collided into the driver’s side of a 2007 Saturn Ion, driven by Cole. Cole was attempting to make a left turn out of the parking lot of the Mapco Mart. The Tundra then rolled over.

Cole was trapped inside her car. Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department firefighters used hydraulic equipment to free her. Firefighters and Rutherford County Emergency Services personnel began medical care before Cole was pronounced dead on the scene.

Ryder was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries. He was arrested after being discharged.

Investigators say Cole was wearing a seatbelt, but Ryder was not.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Ryder was booked into Rutherford County Adult Detention Center where he is being held on $350,000 bond. A hearing is set Nov. 28 in General Sessions Court.

