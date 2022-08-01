Monday, August 1, 2022
Obituaries

OBITUARY: Julie Anne Killebrew Mutter

By Jennifer Haley
Mrs. Julie Anne Killebrew Mutter of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022, she was 58 years old.

A native of Hopkinsville, KY, she was preceded in death by her father, Hulan Killebrew.

Julie is survived by her husband of 33 years, Freddie Scott Mutter; sons, Tyler Lutterman and Brandon Mutter both of Smyrna, TN; grandchildren, Jordan Lutterman, Kaleigh, and Hailey Mutter; mother, Bobbie Jean Combs of Smyrna, TN and step-father, Billy Combs of Hopkinsville, KY; brothers, Mike Killebrew and his wife Cynthia of Glasgow, KY and Kevin Killebrew and his wife Karen of Smyrna, TN; and sister, Patty Killebrew Childress of Smyrna, TN.

Visitation with the family will be from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, August 5, 2022, at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna with Rev. Alan Smith officiating.

Julie was a member of Living Springs Baptist Church and a medical secretary with StoneCrest Medical Center in Smyrna, TN.

An online guestbook for the Mutter family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. (615) 459-3254.

 

