Monday, August 1, 2022
No menu items!
x
HomeObituariesOBITUARY: James 'Jim' Hitch Sr.
Obituaries

OBITUARY: James ‘Jim’ Hitch Sr.

Jennifer Haley
By Jennifer Haley
0
0
James-Jim-Hitch-Sr

Mr. James “Jim” Edward Hitch Sr passed peacefully on Saturday, July 30, 2022. he was 83 years old.

He was born on February 15, 1939 to Charles and Christine Hitch of Chillicothe, Ohio.

Jim was a retired Naval Veteran with 27 years of service. He also was an avid wood craftsman and served as an elder in his church.

He is survived by his children, Suzanne Solinger (CJ), Shelby Mulholland (Frank), and James Hitch, Jr (Tori); and grandchildren, Connor Peoples, Brandon Plaisance, Hayden Solinger, Elizabeth Solinger, Heath Guyton, and Aaron Hitch.

A memorial gathering will be held Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel from 1:00-3:00 PM. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

 

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Previous articleOBITUARY: Julie Anne Killebrew Mutter
Jennifer Haley
Jennifer Haley
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Close To Home Events

Close To Home News

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Opinion
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

Follow Us

© 2022 Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.