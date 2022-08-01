OBITUARY: James ‘Jim’ Hitch Sr.

Mr. James “Jim” Edward Hitch Sr passed peacefully on Saturday, July 30, 2022. he was 83 years old.

He was born on February 15, 1939 to Charles and Christine Hitch of Chillicothe, Ohio.

Jim was a retired Naval Veteran with 27 years of service. He also was an avid wood craftsman and served as an elder in his church.

He is survived by his children, Suzanne Solinger (CJ), Shelby Mulholland (Frank), and James Hitch, Jr (Tori); and grandchildren, Connor Peoples, Brandon Plaisance, Hayden Solinger, Elizabeth Solinger, Heath Guyton, and Aaron Hitch.

A memorial gathering will be held Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel from 1:00-3:00 PM. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

