OBITUARY: Dr. Micki Jo Young

Dr. Micki Jo Young, age 82, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away peacefully after a long battle of Alzheimer’s on Monday, October 10, 2022 with her family by her side.

She was born in Kansas City, Kansas to the late Philip and Mayme Tatman.

Throughout her childhood, Micki, was involved in Girl Scouts, enjoyed playing and writing music, baking, and watching sports; in particular basketball and baseball. Due to an unforeseen sickness at an early age, she took it upon herself and learned how to play the string bass which proved beneficial throughout her life.

In her teen years, Micki played in the orchestra at her high school, where she was awarded the National Merit Scholarship, in 1957. She attended Texas Christian University where she played in the marching band and was a member of the Alpha Gamma Delta sorority.

Micki met her husband, Jay, while in college. They lived in Germany for two years while Jay was in the US Army. During that time, they had their son, Phil. Micki was a kindergarten teacher on the Army base. The Youngs then moved to various places in the US before settling in northern Virginia. Micki spent her time taking care of Phil.

Many years later, Micki attended The Catholic University of America earning a master’s degree in library science (cum laude) and a Ph.D. in library science. Dr. Young worked as a technical writer with an emphasis on writing computer manuals. Reading and writing were also a passion of hers as she loved mystery writing.

In her more recent years, Dr. Young continued her love for the string bass where she performed in many orchestras and symphonies in the Washington, D.C area. When she moved to Murfreesboro to be closer to her family, she became a member of the orchestra at Belle Aire Baptist church for six years. She also was a professor at Daymar Community college, where she taught technical writing.

Once her granddaughters were of age, Micki loved watching both girls play competitive soccer. Furthermore, her love for sports was apparent as she was a ticket holder for the Blue Raider Men’s basketball team where she enjoyed watching the Raiders with her family.

Dr. Young is survived by her son, Phil Young and his wife Charlotte; and was “Kiki” to her granddaughters, Caroline Young and Catherine Ann Young.

For those who wish, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org/donate.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, October 14, 2022 from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, October 14, 2022 at 6:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

