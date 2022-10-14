OBITUARY: Frances Jean Dhom

Frances Jean Dhom, age 89 of Murfreesboro, TN went home to the Lord on Saturday, October 8, 2022. She was at home surrounded by her family.

She was a native of Benton, Illinois and a daughter of the late William and Sophia Saunders.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Dean Dhom and her siblings Elizabeth Hargraves, John Saunders, Betty Johnson, and Jimmy Saunders.

Survivors include a son, John Dhom and wife Sara of Mt. Juliet; a daughter, Susan Cobb and husband Charlie of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Ben and Audrey Cobb; sisters in law, Betty Ramelli and Judy Huitt and husband Larry; many nieces, nephews, and a host of other loving family and friends.

Mrs. Dhom was a member of Northside Baptist Church and a homemaker.

Visitation will be on Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 10:00 am until the time of funeral services beginning at 11:00 am at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Brother David Bramble officiating. Entombment will follow in the Roselawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum with family serving as pallbearers.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Mrs. Dhoms’ memory can be made to St. Judes or Alive Hospice of Murfreesboro.

An online guestbook is available for the Dhom family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/