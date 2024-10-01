OBITUARY: Douglas Orvle Wood

Mr. Douglas Orvle Wood passed from this life peacefully on September 28, 2024, after a long battle with end stage renal disease. He was surrounded by his family and listening to the music he loved.

He was born to Archie O. and Mildred Duncan Wood on July 21, 1954, in Akron, Ohio.

Mr. Wood was preceded in death by his parents; younger brother, Christopher James Wood; and his late wife of 28 years, Geretta Pressley Wood.

After 45 years, Mr. Wood reunited with his high school sweetheart, Una Weems Tilson, and they wed in 2019. They had many adventures, traveled the country, and enjoyed seeing their favorite bands play.

Along with his wife, Mr. Wood is also survived by his sister Kathy Nadine Robinson (Kenny) of Milton FL; children Lorene Suzanne Wood (Andy Guthrie) and Stephanie Elizabeth Brady (Jay), both of Greenville, NC, Steven Nathaniel Wood of Picayune, MS, Kevin Douglas Wood (Holly) of Lenoir City, TN, Loren Martha Tilson (David Page) of Charleston, SC, and Ardis Redford Tilson of Portland, OR. He also had 7 grandchildren: Melissa Wood, Ashlynn and Kiley Brady, Steven Nathanial Jr. and Hadley Wood, Austin Hayes, Parker Murphy; niece and nephew, Lindsay Loftin and Matthew Robinson, and honorary daughters Michelle Byrnes and Tosha Nicole.

Mr. Wood attended Samford University in Birmingham, AL where he earned a degree in biology. He then joined the US Navy and served as a Navy Corpsman for 10 years before becoming a physician’s assistant and working in government service at NIH and the FDA for 30 years. Mr. Wood was a bookworm with many hobbies. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, Bama football, and sarcasm.

A celebration of life will be held in his honor on Wednesday, October 2, 2024, from 1:00-3:00 pm at A.J. Hall located at 1630 S. Church St. Suite 119 Murfreesboro, TN 37130. In his memory, please join us in wearing an Alabama football, bowling, or rock n roll band shirt. https://www.smithfamilyfcs.com

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Doug’s honor to your favorite charity.

