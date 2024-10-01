OBITUARY: Victoria Goins

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Victoria Goins on September 24, 2024, at the age of 74.

Victoria was known for her strong will, unwavering commitment to family, and huge heart, which she used to love many. She held a special place for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who knew her as MAMAW.

Preceded in joining the Lord: Mother & Father, Raymond Floyd Goins, and Barbra Jean Lepley of Mt Clemens, Michigan. Also by daughters, Vicki Jean and Tammy Ruth Pickle of Middle Tennessee. Sister, Carol Slabaugh

Survived by: Son Mike Pickle; Grandchildren Brian & Josh Key, Derik Hulsey, Tammy Nicole, and Jessica Pickle; Great-grandchildren Landon and Karson Pickle.

MAMAW, who always ensured you knew where HOME was, will forever reside in our hearts. As we grapple with the loss of her physical presence, we know she is no longer hurting and her spirit lives on in each of us, to who she meant so dearly. She will be forever missed.

Per Victoria’s wishes, there will not be a funeral or memorial service held. https://www.simplecremationtn.com

