Top Stories From September 30, 2024

Here are the top stories for September 30, 2024.

14 Fall Craft Fairs in Murfreesboro

Fall is a great time to enjoy the tastes and scents of fall at craft fairs featuring items made by local artisans and food from some great food trucks. Read more

2Country Artist Kris Kristofferson Dies

photo by © Peter Yang

Artist, singer, songwriter, actor and activist Kris Kristofferson passed away peacefully in his home in Maui, Hawaii Saturday, September 28, surrounded by family. Read more

3Two Murfreesboro Parks to Get New Playgrounds

Photo: Murfreesboro Parks

There will be two new playgrounds coming soon! Read more

4Riley Green Announces Tour Stop in Franklin

photo from Faster Horses Music Festival

Riley Green announces Damn Country Music Tour, set to kick off on March 27, 2025 in Abbotsford, BC, Canada, and stopping at FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin on June 19th, 2025. Read more

5Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office’s Retired K9 Venture Dies

K9 Venture (RCSO)

Sheriff’s K9 Venture worked eight years before spending six retirement years with his handler, K9 Sgt. David Ashburn and his family, before his death Friday. Read more

