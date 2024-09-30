Top Stories From September 30, 2024

Here are the top stories for September 30, 2024.
Fall is a great time to enjoy the tastes and scents of fall at craft fairs featuring items made by local artisans and food from some great food trucks. Read more
Artist, singer, songwriter, actor and activist Kris Kristofferson passed away peacefully in his home in Maui, Hawaii Saturday, September 28, surrounded by family. Read more
There will be two new playgrounds coming soon! Read more
Riley Green announces Damn Country Music Tour, set to kick off on March 27, 2025 in Abbotsford, BC, Canada, and stopping at FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin on June 19th, 2025. Read more
Sheriff’s K9 Venture worked eight years before spending six retirement years with his handler, K9 Sgt. David Ashburn and his family, before his death Friday. Read more
