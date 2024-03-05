OBITUARY: Dorothy ‘Dot’ Ann Oliver

Dorothy “Dot” Ann Oliver, age 88 of Murfreesboro passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2024.

She was a native of Smith County, and was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Oliver, Sr., son, Kenneth Oliver, Jr., and parents, Authur Thomas Clariday and Mary Gregory Clariday.

Mrs. Oliver was a member of Franklin Road Baptist Church and was retired Bookkeeper at Franklin Road Baptist Church.

Mrs. Oliver is survived by son Paul and wife Molly Taylor Oliver; grandchildren, Joshua Oliver and wife Tricia, Matt Oliver and wife Amy, Kristi Grubbs and husband Russ, Jaylee Oliver, and Eli Oliver; great-grandchildren, Averie Oliver, Addie Grace Oliver, Ford Kenneth Oliver, Olivia Jane Grubbs, Lauren Kate Grubbs, Chandler Oliver, Harlan Cate Oliver; sister, Peggy Church, brothers, Charles Clariday and wife Barbara, Donald Clariday and wife Navie Carole; daughter in law, Rebecca Oliver Wells.

Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM on Friday, March 8th at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be 11:00 AM Friday, March 8th at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Dr. Mike Norris, will officiate. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/