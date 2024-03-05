OBITUARY: Martha Pauline Halliburton Cook

Martha Pauline Halliburton Cook, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Saturday, March 2, 2024, at the age of 83.

Martha was the daughter of the late William Andrew and Alice Pauline Parrott Halliburton.

Mrs. Cook is preceded in death by her dear husband Paul F. Cook and son Paul Andrew Cook, as well as her siblings William Halliburton, John Halliburton, Sarah Halliburton, Linda Halliburton, and Betty Halliburton McKenzie, respectively.

Martha is survived by her sons Trevor Lynn Cook and his wife Annette Vietti-Cook of Gaithersburg, MD and Eric Esten Cook and his wife Karen Cook of Murfreesboro; her four grandchildren, Esten Joseph Cook, Catherine Pauline Cook, Anna Kay Cook and Esten Ryan Cook, as well as her great-grandchild Charlie Trevor Cook; and several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Martha was born on March 27th, 1940, and was a long-standing resident of Murfreesboro, TN. She was a 1958 Central High School graduate. Martha went on to have a long career with Bank of America, rising to Vice President and Branch Manager of the Murfreesboro Main Office.

Martha and her husband Paul enjoyed traveling around the United States on motorcycles and internationally via cruise ship. She was a member of Belle Aire Baptist Church where she started The Hope Center Ministry that touched many lives sharing the word of God. Her work at the Hope Center was recognized by the NAACP with a Humanitarian Award in 2017. Martha Cook was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother, and friend to so many.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM following the visitation with Dr. Adam Davis officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Reid Halliburton, Esten Ryan Cook, Eric Cook, Mike Taylor, David Green, Ken Halliburton, Travis Prater, and Christian Taylor serving as pallbearers.

