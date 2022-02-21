Dennis Alan Lepczyk, age 62, of LaVergne, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 17, 2022 after a courageous battle with ALS for the last two years of his life.

A native of Flint, Michigan he was born July 26, 1959 to the late Don and Patricia Kalakay Lepczyk and was also preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Ann Lyon.

A Celebration of Life will be Friday, February 25, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. at LaVergne First United Methodist Church.

Dennis is survived by his loving wife, Sharry Lyon Lepczyk; brother, Walter Lepczyk and his wife Hally; sisters in law, Dianne Boerger and her husband John and Gayle Lyon; brother in law, Greg Lyon and his wife Mary; father in law, Stuart Lyon and his wife Nancy; special friend for many years, Curt Allen and his wife Arlene; along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Dennis met Sharry at their father’s softball game and were married on February 14, 1986. He later was a manager at the McDonald’s in LaVergne for many years. He was a proud member of the LaVergne First United Methodist Church. Dennis loved Ham Radios and listening to police scanners.

The family would like to thank Mary Blair for her love and continued support she has given to Dennis and his family.

Memorial in memory of Dennis can be made to the LaVergne First United Methodist Church.

Visitation will be Friday, February 25, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. till 4:00 p.m. at the church.

