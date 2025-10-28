OBITUARY: Deborah Jo Hopper

Deborah Jo Hopper, age 75 of College Grove died Saturday October 25, 2025. She was a native of Centre, Alabama and was preceded in death by her husband Rodney Gale Hopper who died February 1, 2025, her parents, Van Lewis and Bertie Boatfield Lewis.

Mrs. Hopper was a member of Franklin Road Baptist Church and was a devoted wife for over 55 years, mother, and grandmother. She was loved by many and known by most as Gran D, a title she held dearly. She loved the Lord with her whole heart; people were always drawn to her. We have peace that our parents are united in heaven worshipping at the feet of Jesus.

She is survived by her daughters, Kacey Douglas and husband Alan; Keesha Payne and husband Aaron; grandchildren, Max Douglas and wife Natalie, Jonah Douglas, Kinsley Payne, Grant Payne, and Garrett Payne; sisters, Betty Woodall and Regina Lewis.

Pallbearers will be Alan Douglas, Aaron Payne, Max Douglas, Jonah Douglas, Jordan Dow, and Tony Lollis.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Franklin Road Baptist Church, Murfreesboro, TN.

Visitation will be Thursday, October 30th 11:00AM until 2:00PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be Thursday October 30th 2:00PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Entombment will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. www.woodfinchapel.com