Celebrate the Bravery of Our Heroes at the Veterans Day Ceremony at Lavergne City Hall

In honor of the veterans who have served in the armed forces, the City of La Vergne will be holding its annual Veterans Day Ceremony on Tuesday, November 11th, 2025, in the boardroom at City Hall (5093 Murfreesboro Road). The ceremony will begin at 11:00 a.m.

The Parks department is offering two ways to honor your veteran.

Freedom Field Flags

Flags can be purchased for $10 to honor your veteran. The flag will be a 3’ x 5’ American flag attached to a 6 ft. pole that will also display your veteran’s information. The flags can be purchased through the Parks Department. Flags are limited. The flags will be put on display, and they will be yours to take home after the conclusion of the ceremony.

Memorial Bricks

Bricks can be purchased for display on our Veterans Memorial Wall. The wall is a permanent commemorative display that is lined with bricks engraved with the names of honored men and women who have served our great country.

Anyone who has served honorably in the armed forces or is currently on active duty is eligible to be put on the wall. The cost of a brick is $35, and you may select up to 4 lines, with 21 characters per line (including spaces and symbols). If you need assistance finding a Veteran’s military information, please use the link provided on the City’s website below to submit form SF180 to the National Personnel Records Center.

To order a brick, click HERE to fill out the online form or download a form that can be dropped off at La Vergne Parks and Recreation, located at 294 Sand Hill Road.

If you have questions, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 615-793-3224

More information HERE.

